Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.25. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.