Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%.

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 28.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

