Taboola.com’s (TBLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Stock Up 0.5 %

TBLA stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,975.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 86,387 shares of company stock worth $345,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.