Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 163,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

