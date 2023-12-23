American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
