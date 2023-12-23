Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

