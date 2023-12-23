Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AND has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.86.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$36.76 and a 1-year high of C$53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$156.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7572944 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

In related news, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total value of C$384,000.00. In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total transaction of C$640,465.60. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $2,285,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

