Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $43.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after buying an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

