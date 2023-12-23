Acumen Capital Increases Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target to C$11.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Andrew Peller Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:ADW.A opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.18. The firm has a market cap of C$164.62 million, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 4.15. Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$5.23.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
