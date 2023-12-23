Acumen Capital Increases Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target to C$11.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Andrew Peller Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:ADW.A opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.18. The firm has a market cap of C$164.62 million, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 4.15. Andrew Peller has a 52-week low of C$3.66 and a 52-week high of C$5.23.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.