IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

IMAX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market cap of $816.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

