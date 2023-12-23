FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.76. FedEx has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

