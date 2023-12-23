Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$101.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$95.12.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

CNQ opened at C$86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.34. The company has a market cap of C$94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. Insiders have sold a total of 217,752 shares of company stock worth $19,275,407 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.