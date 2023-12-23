Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.76.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$500.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3897281 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

