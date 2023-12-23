National Bankshares Raises IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

IMG stock opened at C$3.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.33. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.2077355 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

