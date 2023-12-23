Netcall (LON:NET) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on the stock.

Netcall Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.13) on Tuesday. Netcall has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £143.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,966.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.34.

Netcall Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

