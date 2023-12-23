Trainline’s (TRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.30) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 371 ($4.69) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 332.75 ($4.21).

LON TRN opened at GBX 325 ($4.11) on Tuesday. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 349.80 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,460.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.05.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

