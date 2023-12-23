Amerant Bancorp’s (AMTB) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2,144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

