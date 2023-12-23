StockNews.com Downgrades Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.60 target price for the company.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.60.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

