Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

ASND opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

