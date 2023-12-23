Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

MO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MO opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

