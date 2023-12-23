PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.