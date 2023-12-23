HSBC Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BSAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $18.90 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BSAC opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile



Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

