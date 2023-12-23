TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.87.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in TransUnion by 22.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 59,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $12,875,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 340.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,472,000 after buying an additional 942,924 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

