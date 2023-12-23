ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

