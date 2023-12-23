Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Freshpet by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Freshpet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,405,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

