Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

BRKR opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bruker by 31.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 747.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

