Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.06.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.18. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

