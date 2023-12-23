Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on BARK (NYSE:BARK)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $1.34 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BARK from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

BARK Price Performance

BARK stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. BARK has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BARK had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $123.04 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,743.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,926,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BARK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BARK by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

