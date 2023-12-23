Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $106.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOOR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.50.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Masonite International has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

