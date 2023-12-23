Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $91.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Get Itron alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Itron

Itron Stock Up 1.2 %

Itron stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Itron has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.