Cormark Trims Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Target Price to C$18.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBLY. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.79.

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$16.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.68. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52-week low of C$12.05 and a 52-week high of C$25.50. The firm has a market cap of C$740.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.18%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

