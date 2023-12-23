Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$0.80

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company has a market cap of C$234.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.63 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.88.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

