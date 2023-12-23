Royal Bank of Canada Increases Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$47.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Russel Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Russel Metals from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Shares of RUS opened at C$44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$27.95 and a 12 month high of C$45.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.9656388 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. In other news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

