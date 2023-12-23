StockNews.com Upgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Children’s Place stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

