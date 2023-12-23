Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orion Energy Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 306,222 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 191,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

