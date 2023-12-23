MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

