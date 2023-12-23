Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHUY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHUY

Chuy’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Chuy’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.