Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Thermon Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE THR opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
