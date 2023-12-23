Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Thermon Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thermon Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

