Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.18.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HES

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

HES opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Hess by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $113,801,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.