WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

