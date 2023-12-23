WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
