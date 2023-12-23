Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

