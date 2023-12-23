StockNews.com Upgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.57.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

PFSI stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 3,077 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $243,883.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,301 shares of company stock worth $19,967,865. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.