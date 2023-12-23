Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.18.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after buying an additional 257,880 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

