Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

CEY opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.82. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,036.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

