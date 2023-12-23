Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($0.95) target price on the stock.
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £61.14 million, a PE ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 2.39. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.84.
About Invinity Energy Systems
