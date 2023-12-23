Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($0.95) target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of £61.14 million, a PE ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 2.39. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.84.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

About Invinity Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.