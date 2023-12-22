Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,149 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $195.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

