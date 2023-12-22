Weaver Consulting Group Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $236.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average is $219.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

