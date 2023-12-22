Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $9,509,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,599,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average of $219.91. The company has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.