Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $484,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.70, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.