Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $484,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intel
In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel
Intel Stock Performance
Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.70, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intel
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.