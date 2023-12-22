Prentice Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $94.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

